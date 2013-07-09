FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suitors circle Baltic Exchange ship futures platform -sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Suitors circle Baltic Exchange ship futures platform -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - London’s Baltic Exchange has received interest from exchanges and financial operators, including the London Metal Exchange and CME Group, for its dry freight derivatives platform, Baltex, sources familiar with matter said.

“The Baltic Exchange has received expressions of interest. There have been exploratory talks. It is at an early stage,” one source said.

The LME and CME both declined to comment on Tuesday.

Baltic Exchange Chief Executive Jeremy Penn said: “The Baltic has business relationships with a number of exchanges and clearing houses and therefore is often in dialogue with them. Such dialogue of course includes matters related to Baltex. This does not mean that there are active negotiations under way.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.