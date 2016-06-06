Baltimore policeman charged in Freddie Gray death chooses bench trial

(Reuters) - A Baltimore police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of black detainee Freddie Gray waived a jury trial on Monday and will be tried by a Maryland judge instead.

Officer Caesar Goodson Jr., 46, is the third officer to face trial for Gray’s death and drove the police van in which Gray broke his neck. His death in April 2015 triggered protests and rioting and fueled a U.S. debate on police treatment of minorities.

Prosecutors are still looking for a conviction in the high-profile case, with two trials ending in a mistrial and an acquittal.

Goodson’s last-minute decision to have Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge Barry Williams decide the case came during a pre-trial hearing on motions. The trial begins on Thursday morning.

Legal experts say police officers normally opt for a bench trial because they think judges are more likely to acquit or impose a lighter sentence.

Defense lawyers have repeatedly tried to have the trials of the six officers charged in Gray’s death moved from Baltimore. They contend that media coverage and the unrest have made it impossible to find an impartial jury in Baltimore, which is majority African-American.

Gray, 25, was arrested when he fled officers unprovoked in a high-crime area. He was bundled into a police transport van while shackled and was not seat-belted, a violation of department protocol.

Goodson, who is African-American, faces the most serious charge, that of second-degree depraved heart murder. An autopsy concluded that Gray could not break his fall during an abrupt turn or stop while Goodson was driving the van.

Goodson also is charged with three counts of manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and misconduct in office.

Williams granted a defense motion to bar reference to a statement that another charged officer, William Porter, allegedly made to a detective in a phone call.

Porter is alleged to have said that he told Goodson at a stop that Gray had complained that he could not breathe.

In a bench trial last month, Williams acquitted Officer Edward Nero of misdemeanor charges that included second-degree assault.

Porter’s trial on a manslaughter charge ended in a hung jury in December. He is scheduled for retrial in September and is expected to testify during Goodson’s trial.