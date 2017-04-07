FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. judge approves Baltimore's police reform agreement

Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday approved an agreement between the city of Baltimore and the Department of Justice to overhaul the Maryland city's beleaguered police department.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar wrote that the consent decree was "comprehensive, detailed, and precise," and in the public interest.

"There must be effective and constitutional policing in order for the City of Baltimore to thrive," he wrote.

Bredar issued his decision one day after holding a public hearing, which the Justice Department had sought to delay.

Earlier this week, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a review of similar decrees with police departments nationwide.

That decision alarmed civil rights advocates worried that Sessions and U.S. President Donald Trump might pull back on efforts to curb police abuse.

The consent decree was hammered out between Baltimore officials and the Justice Department in the waning days of President Barack Obama's administration.

That came after the Justice Department found widespread constitutional violations within Baltimore's police department, especially in how the city treated minorities.

The federal probe was prompted by the April 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a black man who was fatally injured while being transported in a police van.

