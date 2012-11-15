S&P raises Baltimore Washington Int'l Airport revs to 'A+'

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday raised its long-term rating on Maryland Transportation Authority’s outstanding passenger facility charge revenue bonds to ‘A+’ from ‘A’.

S&P said the ratings upgrade reflects strong demand at the airport and lower leveraging of the revenues.

The bonds were issued on behalf of Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

In addition, the rating agency also assigned its ‘A+’ long-term rating to MDTA’s approximately $90.9 million series 2012B passenger facility charge (PFC) revenue bonds also issued on behalf of BWI.

The outlook on all ratings is stable.