BAM says has bid for Google's 250-300 mln pound HQ in London
March 12, 2013

BAM says has bid for Google's 250-300 mln pound HQ in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 12 (Reuters) - Dutch construction firm BAM said its UK branch was one of the bidders to build Google’s European headquarters in London, whose construction costs it said were estimated at around 250 to 300 million pounds.

It is up to Google to decide which construction firm will be selected as preferred bidder, BAM said in a statement.

The Financial Times reported on its website on Monday evening, without citing sources, that BAM had won the contract to build Google’s new European headquarters.

The Financial Times said the contract was worth 1 billion pounds.

