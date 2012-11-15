FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-BAM keeps outlook unchanged after nine-month loss
November 15, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-BAM keeps outlook unchanged after nine-month loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on impairments, background)

AMSTERDAM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Royal BAM, the largest Dutch builder, said its full-year outlook was unchanged, after reporting it swung to a nine-month net loss because of impairment charges.

BAM said on Thursday the 398 million euros ($507 million) charges were caused mainly by the crisis in the Dutch property market, which is suffering steep price declines and a shrinking construction market.

It took 16 million euros restructuring charges in the period related to the firing of more than 300 employees.

BAM said it made a nine-month net loss of 233 million euros, compared with an 84 million euro profit in the 2011 period.

Revenue from continuing operations fell 4 percent to 5.17 billion euros because of slowing sales in its civil engineering and property businesses.

The company maintained its full-year forecast of “a result before tax and impairments from continuing operations of at least 100 million euros ... including expected total restructuring costs of approximately 37 million euros”. ($1 = 0.7856 euro) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
