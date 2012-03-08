UPDATE 1-Slimmed down Dutch builder BAM says on the mend

* FY 2011 net profit 126 mln euro vs forecast 122 mln

AMSTERDAM, March 8 (Reuters) - Royal BAM Group NV , the largest construction group in the Netherlands, reported a big jump in full-year profit as it scaled back its property portfolio and sold assets to focus on its core building, engineering and infrastructure businesses.

Unlike in previous years, BAM did not give a forecast for the coming year, but said that despite a difficult economic environment, especially in its core European markets, it was in a stronger position.

“Looking ahead, European economies remain weak and the outlook is uncertain,” Nico de Vries, chief executive, said in a statement On Thursday.

“However, BAM is confident about its prospects based on a sharp focus on its core business activities, its scope to promote synergies across the group, its strengthened financial position and its prospects for growth in new markets.”

The Dutch group sold its 21.5 percent stake in the dredging company Van Oord for 200 million euros in December, and last month announced it had agreed to sell its consultancy and engineering arm, Tebodin, for about 145 million euros.

The disposals are part of BAM’s restructuring efforts as it grapples with a stagnant domestic housing market and focuses on winning major infrastructure projects, often in the form of public-private partnerships (PPPs), where private financing is required.

That shift has started to pay off. On Thursday, BAM reported 2011 net profit of 126 million euros, up from 15.3 million euros in the previous year, as revenue rose 4 percent to 7.92 billion euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast full-year net profit of 122 million euros on revenue of 7.8 billion euros.

Much of the improvement was at the property division, which took a 127 million euros impairment charge in 2010. The full-year pretax loss for property narrowed to 23.4 million euros, from 59.7 million euros.

BAM said its Dutch property business recorded a breakeven operating result in 2011, but added “the market for newly built homes continued to deteriorate in 2011 and further worsening is expected in 2012.”

For its public-private partnerships (PPP) business, BAM said it had 15 bids currently and that the new tender pipeline for such projects was good.

BAM has a PPP joint venture with Dutch pension fund manager PGGM.

It said the first tranche of current projects was transferred to that joint venture in the fourth quarter, whereby PGGM acquired an 80 percent interest while BAM retained 20 percent, generating a book profit of over 10 million euros.

A total of about 150 million euros in current PPP contracts will be transferred to the joint venture by the end of 2014, and the joint venture will invest around 240 million euros in future PPP contracts, BAM said. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)