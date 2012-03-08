FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch builder BAM FY net profit jumps
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 8, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 6 years ago

Dutch builder BAM FY net profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 8 (Reuters) - Royal BAM Group NV , the largest construction group in the Netherlands, on Thursday reported a strong rise in net profit, just above forecasts, as it started to scale back its property portfolio.

Full-year net profit climbed to 126 million euros, from 15.3 million euros a year ago as revenue rose 4 percent to 7.92 billion euros.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast full-year net profit of 122 million euros on revenue of 7.796 billion euros.

BAM has faced a stagnating housebuilding market at home and has tried to compensate by going after major infrastructure projects, often in the form of public-private partnerships (PPPs), where private financing is required. (Reporting by Sara Webb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.