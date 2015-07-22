FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BofA Merrill loses co-head of Asia Pacific GCM
July 22, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill loses co-head of Asia Pacific GCM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 22 (IFR) - Jason Cox, co-head of Asia Pacific global capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has resigned from the bank after working more than 10 years there, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

Cox is currently on gardening leave and will be staying in the industry.

Cox was appointed as co-head of Asia Pacific global capital markets in 2012 alongside James Fleming. In March 2014, Fleming moved to London to head BofA Merrill’s UK ECM business. Peter Guenthardt replaced Fleming as co-head of Asia Pacific global capital markets. (Reporting By Fiona Lau; Editing by Vincent Baby)

