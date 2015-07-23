UPDATE 1-MOVES-BAML names Guenthardt sole head of Asia Pacific GCM

(Recasts with succession details)

HONG KONG, July 23 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has appointed Peter Guenthardt as sole head of Asia Pacific global capital markets following the resignation of former co-head Jason Cox, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

IFR reported on Wednesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the situation, that Cox had resigned from the bank after more than 10 years.

BAML announced Guenthardt’s appointment on Thursday. Guenthardt has served as co-head of Asia Pacific GCM since 2014. (Reporting By Fiona Lau; Editing by Vincent Baby)