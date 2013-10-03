FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Barclays head of oil trading joins BAML -source
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 3, 2013 / 10:54 PM / 4 years ago

Ex-Barclays head of oil trading joins BAML -source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - George Cultraro, the former New York-based global head of crude oil and refined products for Barclays Capital, has joined Bank of America Merrill Lynch as global head of crude oil trading, industry sources said on Thursday.

Cultraro could not be reached for comment. Another industry source confirmed that Cultraro was a long-time employee of Barclays and he had left the company. A Barclays spokesman declined comment.

The news was first reported by energy trade publication SparkSpread.

Cultraro replaces Thomas Andersen who went to Russian oil producer Lukoil, one of the sources said.

Andersen could not be reached for comment at the New York office of Litasco, Lukoil’s trading arm. It was unclear where he would be based. Litasco set up a crude oil trading desk in Houston earlier this year.

In August Cultraro told industry publication Energy Risk that he was “going to take some time off.”

That same month, Robert Bogucki was slated to take the additional role of head of commodities trading for the Americas in addition to global head of crude oil and refined products trading and head of power and gas trading at Barclays.

Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.