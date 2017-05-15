FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BAML debt market veteran Tempelman retires
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 3 months ago

BAML debt market veteran Tempelman retires

Alex Chambers

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - Marc Tempelman, vice-chairman of capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is retiring from the bank, according to a market source.

Tempelman joined Merrill Lynch in 1997 and has held a variety of senior roles, particularly covering financial institutions group clients.

He was co-head of EMEA corporate banking and debt capital markets for two years until October 2016, when the bank reshaped the operation and split the management of DCM from corporate banking.

Before that he was the co-head of the Financial Institutions Group, EMEA, from 2011 until 2014. He ran the combined FIG DCM and corporate banking teams after he returned to London in 2009, following a two-year stint leading the FIG capital markets and financing team for the Americas in New York.

He will continue working at the bank for the next few weeks as part of a handover process with the team and clients, according to a BAML spokesperson. (Reporting by Alex Chambers)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.