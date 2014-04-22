BAML promotes Probert to head global capital markets

NEW YORK, April 22 (IFR) - Jim Probert, a 20-year veteran at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has been promoted to be the new head of global capital markets at the bank.

Probert replaces Lisa Carnoy, who is moving internally to take up a position at the US Trust division, which is part of the bank’s global wealth management business.

Probert is currently the head of the bank’s Americas investment-grade debt capital markets, a post he has held since 2010.

He joined Bank of America in 1994 as a principal and head of European investment-grade syndicate in London, and then returned to the US in 1996.

In his new role, Probert will report to Christian Meissner, BAML’s head of global corporate and investment banking.

At US Trust, Carnoy will act as division executive for Northeast and Metro New York and report to Keith Banks, president of US Trust.

She will also be responsible for driving the partnership between global banking and markets and global wealth and investment management (GWIM) divisions.

Carnoy will become a member of the GWIM leadership team and will join Bank of America’s operating committee.

Reporting to Carnoy are US Trust Northeast division lead Ann Limberg and US Trust Metro New York division lead Tom Boehlke, as well as senior client relationship executive Jennifer Povlitz.

Brendan Hanley and Andrew R. Karp have meanwhile been named co-heads of Americas investment-grade capital markets.

Karp joined the bank nearly 10 years ago and has led the region’s investment-grade syndicate since 2010.

He has been responsible for underwriting, marketing and distributing investment-grade corporate bonds and emerging market debt, as well as preferred and hybrid securities in the Americas.

Hanley has been with BAML since 2005, responsible for coverage of the consumer products and retail sectors within investment-grade capital markets. (Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Marc Carnegie)