BofA hires Slowey as EMEA prime broking head-memo

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Martina Slowey as its EMEA head of prime brokerage, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Slowey replaces Charlotte Burkeman, who is considered one of the industry’s young rising stars and whose departure was revealed by Reuters last month.

A source close to the bank confirmed the appointment.

Slowey was chief operating officer at hedge fund Edoma Partners, which in November announced plans to close, and previously worked as European head of prime brokerage at UBS. She will join the bank at the end of March, the memo said.