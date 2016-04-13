FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BAML names Vasisht to equity-linked capital Americas role
April 13, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

MOVES-BAML names Vasisht to equity-linked capital Americas role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Burri Rao-Kathi, its head of Americas equity-linked capital markets, has decided to leave the company and named Shiv Vasisht in the role.

Vasisht has 17 years of experience in equity and equity-linked securities, including as head of equity-linked and strategic equity solutions at UBS before he joined BAML in 2013, according to a memo to staff from JD Moriarty, head of Americas equity capital markets.

Vasisht most recently led coverage of BAML’s commercial banking and power sectors, the memo said.

Rao-Kathi couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

