California says Citigroup's Banamex USA to pay $40 mln penalty
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

California says Citigroup's Banamex USA to pay $40 mln penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 (Reuters) - California’s Department of Business Oversight said on Wednesday that Citigroup subsidiary Banamex USA will pay the state $40 million in civil penalties to resolve allegations over weaknesses in its anti-money laundering programs.

The payment is the largest ever assessed against a bank by the California regulator, it said in a statement, adding that the agreement resolves allegations Banamex violated federal laws requiring banks to maintain adequate anti-money laundering programs.

The department pressed its enforcement action jointly with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which announced on Wednesday a $140 million penalty against Banamex. The penalty will be satisfied in part by the penalty assessed by California’s Department of Business Oversight. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
