FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Latam banana workers' claims over pesticide are revived in U.S.
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 2, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

Latam banana workers' claims over pesticide are revived in U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of banana farmers from Central America and South America will again have their day in court, after a U.S. appeals court on Friday revived their lawsuits accusing several companies of sickening them by using a toxic pesticide.

By an 11-0 vote, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a Delaware judge erred in dismissing claims by 228 farmers from Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala and Panama, after a different judge in Louisiana had rejected the same claims.

The defendants include several large fruit and chemical companies, among them Chiquita Brands International, Del Monte Fresh Produce, Dow Chemical, Occidental Chemical and Shell Oil.

In litigation dating to 1993, farmers blamed the defendants' use from the 1960s to 1980s of dibromochloropropane (DBCP) in pesticides for causing health problems including sterility, birth defects and an elevated risk of cancer. Most uses of the pesticide were banned in the United States in 1977.

Lawyers for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.