Carige says will not make bond interest payment due Dec. 4
November 11, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

Carige says will not make bond interest payment due Dec. 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Banca Carige said on Tuesday it would exercise its right not to pay interest due Dec. 4 on a subordinated bond.

Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena, emerged in a pan-European health check of the sector as the only two Italian lenders that still need to tap the market for cash.

Carige, which the European test revealed has a capital shortfall of 814 million euros ($1.02 billion), reported a nine-month net loss earlier on Tuesday.

It is planning a new share sale for up to 650 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

