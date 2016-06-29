FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Banca Carige sees CET 1 ratio falling by 2020 as it sells bad loans
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Banca Carige sees CET 1 ratio falling by 2020 as it sells bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 29 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Carige sees its capital strength diminishing in the next four year with its fully phased CET 1 ratio falling 11.5 percent by 2020 as the lender sells a consistent amount of the bad loans it owns.

The mid-tier bank, which emerged as one of the weakest lenders in the Euro zone after a 2014 health check of the sector, had a CET 1 ratio of 12.4 percent at end-March.

"Capital measures will be considered only if necessary," the bank said on Wednesday in a slide presentation of its updated business plan, which had been requested by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Andrea Mandala)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.