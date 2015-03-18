FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carige's board to meet on capital measures on Thursday-source
March 18, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Carige's board to meet on capital measures on Thursday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - The board of Banca Carige is set to meet on Thursday after the Italian mid-sized lender received an answer from the European Central Bank on its plan to fill a capital shortfall, a source close to the bank said on Wednesday.

Carige, which must plug an 800-million euro capital gap uncovered by a Europe-wide health check of banks last year, has said it will take a final decision on the size of a planned rights issue after seeing the ECB’s letter.

The plan it has submitted to the ECB envisages a cash call for up to 700 million euros and asset sales, but a source close to the matter has not ruled out a larger size for the rights issue. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

