March 6, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Carige to set final cash call size after ECB answers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 6 (Reuters) - Banca Carige will take a final decision on the size of a cash call needed to fill a capital gap unveiled by last year’s pan-European banking review after seeing the European Central Bank’s answer to its capital plan, the chairman of the Italian bank said on Friday.

“When we get the ECB’s letter we’ll see,” Chairman Cesare Castelbarco told Reuters when asked about the possibility that Carige may raise the size of the share sale above the 700 million euros ($767 million) currently pencilled in.

“The board will decide when the time is right.”

He was speaking outside the Milan offices of Mediobanca, the investment bank that heads the consortium guaranteeing Carige’s rights issue.

The Italian press has speculated Carige may raise the size of the share sale to 800 million euros or to close to 900 million euros.

“You don’t elaborate on theories,” Castelbarco said when asked about the figures.

Carige and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena have emerged as the two Italian banks that need to tap investors for cash following a year-long regulatory health check of euro zone lenders which ended in October. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za)

