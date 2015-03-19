FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carige board to consider raising cash call size to 800-900 mln eur-sources
March 19, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Carige board to consider raising cash call size to 800-900 mln eur-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - The board of Italian mid-sized bank Banca Carige will discuss on Thursday raising the size of planned cash call to between 800 million and 900 million euros, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Carige needs to fill an 814 million euro ($870 million) capital gap after failing a Europe-wide banking health check last year.

The capital plan submitted to the European Central Bank for approval envisaged a 700 million euro rights issue and asset sales.

The bank has said it would set the final size of the cash call after seeing the ECB’s answer, which it received earlier this week.

“The idea now is of a size of around 850 million euros,” one of the sources said.

A second source spoke of a range of between 800 million and 900 million euros.

The bank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9359 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

