Carige sees 50 mln euro annual savings from deal with unions
October 3, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Carige sees 50 mln euro annual savings from deal with unions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige said it will save more than 50 million euros ($63 million) a year from an accord with trade unions signed on Friday which introduces pay cuts for employees and will ensure at least 600 people retire by the end of 2018.

The Genoa-based bank is restructuring under new chief executive and turnaround expert Piero Montani after a balance-sheet clean-up led to a 2013 loss of 1.7 billion euros.

Carige is one of 15 Italian banks under scrutiny by European regulators in a sector check up across the euro zone.

The bank said in a statement it planned to hire around 150 new people by 2018. (1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Danilo Masoni)

