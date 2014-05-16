FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carige CEO says to use internal rating model in stress tests
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

Carige CEO says to use internal rating model in stress tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Regulators have authorised Banca Carige to use capital-boosting internal rating models when running stress-tests on its balance sheets in this year’s review of lenders across the euro zone, the Italian bank’s chief executive said on Friday.

CEO Piero Montani told analysts during a conference call that the bank - whose core capital ratio is currently one of the lowest among Italy’s top 15 banks at 6.5 percent - had estimated such risk-assessment models could help add between 80 and 120 basis points to its capital base.

European regulators will be running stress-tests on 130 European banks as part of a check-up of the sector before the European Central Bank takes over supervision in November.

“We’ve been authorised to use these methods in the stress-test analysis,” Montani said.

“This applies to all banks ... but I see it as positive sign that they did not prevent us from using (the advanced internal ratings-based approach), it is a good sign ... that bears testimony to the validity of the model,” he said.

Several Italian banks are waiting for the Bank of Italy to validate their internal-rating models.

Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.