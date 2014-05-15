FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Banca Carige posts Q1 profit after large 2013 loss
May 15, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Banca Carige posts Q1 profit after large 2013 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 15 (Reuters) - Italian mid-sized lender Banca Carige posted a net profit of 17 million euros in the first quarter, down 65 percent from a year earlier, and its capital base remained weak ahead of a planned 800 million euro rights issue.

The bank said its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital stood at 6.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at end-March. That compares with an 8 percent threshold the European Central Bank has set in a review of the banking sector it is carrying out across the euro zone this year. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
