Carige posts Q1 loss of 41 mln euros, says new plan by end-June

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige reported on Tuesday a first-quarter loss of 41 million euros ($47 million) and said it lost 1.7 billion euros in funding from clients in the period due to concerns on tougher new rules on bank rescues.

Weak Italian banks suffered a deposit outflow this year as new rules on bank bailouts came fully into force roughly a month after a rescue of four small lenders conducted under the new regime left hundreds of small investors out of pocket.

Carige, which is restructuring under new management after failing a 2014 health check of euro zone banks and losing 1.2 billion euros in 2014-2015, wrote down loans for 92 million euros in the quarter, up 18 percent from 2015.

The lender, which appointed a new board and chief executive in March picked by top investor Vittorio Malacalza, said the ECB had extended deadlines for the bank to present a business plan.

It must now submit guidelines of the business plan and of a medium-term plan on its strategic options by the end of May together with an updated funding plan. Detailed business and medium-term plans are due by June 30. ($1 = 0.8790 euros)