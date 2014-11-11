FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Carige reports 9-mth net loss hit by one-off items
November 11, 2014 / 9:22 PM / 3 years ago

Banca Carige reports 9-mth net loss hit by one-off items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige on Tuesday posted a net loss for the January-September period, hit by one-off items related to writedowns on insurance assets it was selling and higher labour costs.

The Genoa-based lender said its nine-month attributable net loss stood at 328.8 million euros ($410 million). Excluding the non-recurring items, the net loss for the period would have stood at 50 million euros, the company added.

This year’s figures compare with a net loss of 1.3 billion euros for the same period a year ago when the company booked major goodwill writedowns.

Bad loan writedowns totalled 319 million euros in January-September, down 18 percent from a year earlier.

The lender said its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio - a measure of financial strength - stood at 9.4 percent at the end of September. (1 US dollar = 0.8014 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
