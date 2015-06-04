Banca Carige prices 850-mln-euro cash call at 35 pct discount

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Banca Carige said on Thursday Italy’s market watchdog had approved the prospectus for its 850 million euro ($955 million) rights issue, adding it was pricing the cash call at a big discount.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, the Genoa-based lender said it would offer new shares in the bank at 1.17 euros each, or at a 35.2 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) calculated on Thursday’s closing price.

The capital increase will be launched on Monday.

The bank said a consortium of Italian and foreign banks headed by Mediobanca would guarantee the rights issue.