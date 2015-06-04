FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banca Carige prices 850-mln-euro cash call at 35 pct discount
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 9:02 PM / 2 years ago

Banca Carige prices 850-mln-euro cash call at 35 pct discount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Banca Carige said on Thursday Italy’s market watchdog had approved the prospectus for its 850 million euro ($955 million) rights issue, adding it was pricing the cash call at a big discount.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, the Genoa-based lender said it would offer new shares in the bank at 1.17 euros each, or at a 35.2 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) calculated on Thursday’s closing price.

The capital increase will be launched on Monday.

The bank said a consortium of Italian and foreign banks headed by Mediobanca would guarantee the rights issue.

$1 = 0.8898 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.