April 15, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Mediobanca sells entire stake in Banca Carige

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Mediobanca sold its entire 7.04 percent stake in Banca Carige on April 10, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

On the same day the Genoa-based bank’s foundation shareholder Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Genova lowered its stake from 14.75 percent to 12.50 percent, the filing showed.

The moves follow the news that the cash-strapped foundation has agreed to sell a 10.5 percent stake in Carige to Malacalza Investimenti, making Italy’s Malacalza family the bank’s top investor.

Mediobanca held the 7 percent stake in Carige against financing granted to the foundation.

Reporting by Valentina Za and Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
