FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Shares in Carige up 2 pct as it gears up to sell bad loans
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 2, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 4 months ago

Shares in Carige up 2 pct as it gears up to sell bad loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Banca Carige rose 2 percent on Tuesday, leading gains among Italian banks after the lender said it would sell around 950 million euros in bad loans by the end of June at a price no lower than forecast in its business plan.

Carige, which has been told by European Central Bank supervisors to cut its bad debts, also said late on Friday its chief executive was finalising talks with five banks to carry out a planned 450 million euro ($491 million) share issue.

By 0729 GMT shares in Carige rose 2 percent at 0.26 euros each against a 1 percent rise in Italy's banking stock index . ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.