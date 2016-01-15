UBS cut stake in Carige this week as stock dived

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - UBS more than halved its stake in Banca Carige on Monday, the same day that shares in the Italian mid-sized bank plunged 13.6 percent, a regulatory filing showed.

Market regulator Consob said on its website on Friday the Swiss bank held 1.4 percent of Carige as of Jan. 11, down from 3.8 percent back on Sept. 29 when its holding was last updated.

Carige and Monte dei Paschi dragged Italian banking stocks lower on Monday as investors fretted about bad loans and capital levels at the two lenders.