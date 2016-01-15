FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS cut stake in Carige this week as stock dived
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2016 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

UBS cut stake in Carige this week as stock dived

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - UBS more than halved its stake in Banca Carige on Monday, the same day that shares in the Italian mid-sized bank plunged 13.6 percent, a regulatory filing showed.

Market regulator Consob said on its website on Friday the Swiss bank held 1.4 percent of Carige as of Jan. 11, down from 3.8 percent back on Sept. 29 when its holding was last updated.

Carige and Monte dei Paschi dragged Italian banking stocks lower on Monday as investors fretted about bad loans and capital levels at the two lenders.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.