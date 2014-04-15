FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Popolare Emilia appoints Vandelli new CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Popolare Emilia appoints Vandelli new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 15 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna said on Tuesday it had appointed insider Alessandro Vandelli as its new chief executive, replacing Luigi Odorici.

In a statement, Popolare Emilia said Odorici, who turns 67 in May, wanted to favour an immediate succession to the person who will be “responsible for developing and then implementing the new business plan”.

Vandelli, who has a degree in economics, started his career in Popolare Emilia in 1984, the lender said, adding that Odorici has been named Deputy Chairman of the bank.

Popolare Emilia is considering a possible capital increase and will take a decision in the coming weeks, Odorici was quoted as saying by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero on Sunday.

Press reports have said the capital increase could be worth 600-700 million euros. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.