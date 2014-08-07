FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's BPER swings to H1 net profit
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2014 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's BPER swings to H1 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna (BPER) swung to a net profit of 35.9 million euros ($48 million) in the first half as trading and interest income rose in the period and it put aside less money against loan losses.

The bank said that a recently concluded 750 million euro share sale had boosted its best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 capital to 10.43 percent of risk-weighted assets.

BPER said loan writedowns in the period fell 5 percent from a year earlier.

BPER had posted a loss of 21.5 million euros in the first half of 2013, hurt by a 52 percent increase in loan loss provisions and higher taxes as it completed a review of its loan book following guidelines from the national regulator.

1 US dollar = 0.7472 euro Reporting by Valentina Za

