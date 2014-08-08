FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FCA halts short selling in Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna
August 8, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

FCA halts short selling in Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it had temporarily stopped investors betting on a share price fall in Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna (BPER).

The ban follows heavy falls in BPER and other mid-size Italian lenders on Thursday, amid concerns about their asset quality, which had led to the Italian regulator suspending BPER’s shares.

The FCA said the ban would last throughout Aug. 8 and cover all UK trading venues on which the shares are traded. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Yousra Elbagir)

