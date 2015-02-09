FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Banca Etruria says accord with unions to weigh on 2014 results
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 9, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Banca Etruria says accord with unions to weigh on 2014 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to specify savings are per year, paragraph 2)

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Small Italian lender Banca Etruria said on Monday a deal with unions reached last week to cut staff was expected to have a negative impact of between 45 million and 55 million euros on its 2014 earnings.

The bank, which is seeking a merger with a stronger peer, said the accord would eventually lead to savings of 32 million euros per year.

Banca Etruria said on Saturday it had struck a deal with unions that would lead to the closure of 30 branches and 410 full-time equivalent positions being cut through early retirements and other measures such as fewer working days for the staff.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.