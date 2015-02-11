Banca Etruria placed under special administration-sources

ROME, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria e del Lazio has been placed under special administration by the Italian Treasury on the recommendation of the Bank of Italy, two people with knowledge of the case said on Wednesday.

No comment was immediately available from Banca Etruria, which has been cutting costs as it looks for a merger partner.

No details were immediately available from either the Bank of Italy or the Treasury.

The Bank of Italy told Banca Etruria in 2013 to find a buyer after an audit of its books unveiled insufficient provisions against soured loans and an excessive exposure to sovereign debt.