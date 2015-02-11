UPDATE 1-Banca Etruria placed under special administration for loan losses

(Adds Banca Etruria statement)

ROME/MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare dell‘Etruria e del Lazio said on Wednesday it had been placed under special administration after a Bank of Italy inspection revealed heavy balance sheet losses from loan writedowns.

In a statement confirming what sources had previously told Reuters, Banca Etruria said the move was aimed at finding the way to solve the bank’s “serious crisis”.

The move comes as the Italian government is seeking to reform Italy’s cooperative banking sector to promote mergers and make the sector more efficient.

Banca Etruria, which has been cutting costs as it looks for a merger partner, was told by the Bank of Italy in 2013 to find a buyer after an audit unveiled inadequate provisioning for soured loans and an excessive exposure to sovereign debt.

The lender, the third cooperative bank to be placed under special administration since the start of last year, posted a net loss of around 126 million euros in the nine months to September when its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 5.9 percent.

Last year, Banca Etruria said it was planning to become a joint-stock company to help it find a merger partner after the collapse of talks with bigger rival Popolare di Vicenza .

Etruria’s being placed under administration is likely to shine a light on the more vulnerable of Italy’s cooperative, or popolari, lenders.

Smaller lenders like Etruria are bearing the brunt of Italy’s long economic crisis with soaring bad debts stretching their balance sheets.

In January, the government of Matteo Renzi approved an emergency decree scrapping the one-vote-per-investor rule that gives shareholders in Italy’s popolari banks equal voting rights regardless of the size of their stake.

The move came into force immediately, but must be approved by parliament within 60 days to become law. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stephen Jewkes. Editing by Jane Merriman)