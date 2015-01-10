FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Etruria sees core capital falling, seeks partner
January 10, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Banca Etruria sees core capital falling, seeks partner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Small Italian bank Banca Etruria sees its core capital falling under a minimum threshold set by regulators and hopes to find a partner who could help it shore up its capital.

In a statement published on Saturday the bank, which last year failed to approve a merger with bigger rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza, said it was pressing on with planned measures to become more efficient.

It said it was setting up a division to manage its bad loans and was planning to cut jobs.

Banca Etruria expects these measures will help it beef up its capital base.

The lender’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of its capital strength, was 5.9 percent at end-September and it will likely fall further as the bank apply stricter rules on bad loans, it said. The lender is required to have a minimum capital requirement of 6 percent this year.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Louise Heavens

