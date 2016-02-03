Prosecutors to look into pre-rescue outflows at Banca Etruria - source

FLORENCE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italian prosecutors will look into whether some deposit holders at Banca Etruria may have pulled out savings after being warned ahead of time about a government rescue scheme, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Banca Etruria is one of four lenders Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November in a bailout that drew on 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) from a fund financed by other banks.

The rescue scheme saddled shareholders and junior bondholders with some of the costs, as required by European rules for saving distressed banks dubbed ‘burden-sharing’.

There were concerns that depositors with holdings above 100,000 euros could also be hit.

The Bank of Italy-appointed administrator for Banca Etruria said there had been outflows from the lender just before the rescue package put together by the central bank and the treasury was introduced, the source said, citing an official document.

“(Prosecutors) will verify whether these outflows were caused by panic or by the fact that some of the account holders had access to privileged information,” the source said.

The Bank of Italy declined to comment on the issue, while Banca Etruria was not immediately available for comment.