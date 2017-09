Dec 4 (Reuters) - Banca Finnat Euramerica SpA :

* Nine-Months total group assets under management (AUM) amount to EUR 9 billion, up by 13.1% period over period

* Nine-Months earnings margin up 10% to EUR 31.47 million

* Nine-Months net consolidated profit up 6.1% to EUR 3.32 million versus EUR 3.13 million at Sept. 30, 2013