Banca Generali opens down 4.93 percent after placement
#Financials
April 4, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

Banca Generali opens down 4.93 percent after placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Banca Generali shares opened down 4.93 percent after the asset manager’s parent Generali said late on Wednesday it launched a placement of up to 12 percent of Banca Generali’s stock.

At Wednesday’s closing price, the stake is worth around 200 million euros ($257 million).

In March new Generali chief Mario Greco took moves to clean up the Italian insurer’s balance sheet, part of a turnaround plan to boost the group’s profitability.

$1 = 0.7783 euros Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini

