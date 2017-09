MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its total net inflows for the first five months of 2014 stood at 1.25 billion euros ($1.70 billion), up 12 percent on the previous year.

Net inflows stood at 228 million euros in May, while managed assets that month amounted to 260 million euros, it added.

Banca Generali is controlled by Italy’s biggest insurer Generali. ($1 = 0.7341 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)