Banca Generali says Sept net inflows at 234 mln euros

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Monday its total net inflows stood at 234 million euros ($295 million) in September.

For the year to date, net inflows stood at a record 3.1 billion euros, it added.

Banca Generali, which is controlled by Italy’s biggest insurer Generali also said its net inflows in managed assets amounted to 217 million euros in September and 2.9 billion euros in the year to date. (1 US dollar = 0.7946 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)