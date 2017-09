MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Wednesday its total net inflows stood at 363 million euros ($447 million) in November.

For the year to date, net inflows stood at 3.7 billion euros, it added.

Banca Generali, which is controlled by Italy’s biggest insurer Generali, also said its net inflows in managed assets amounted to 472 million euros in November and 3.6 billion euros in the year to date. (1 US dollar = 0.8126 euro) (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)