FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Banca Generali net profit up 10 pct in Q1
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Banca Generali net profit up 10 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali on Thursday reported a 10 percent rise in first quarter net profit to 38.9 million euros ($54.16 million) thanks to a 20 percent growth in management fees.

In a statement, the unit of Assicurazioni Generali , said total assets under management rose 12 percent to 30.3 billion euros.

Net interest income was 106.8 million euros in the period, up 9.7 percent on the year, thanks to a positive performance of trading activities. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.