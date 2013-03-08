FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Generali 2012 net profit 129.2 mln euros
March 8, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

Banca Generali 2012 net profit 129.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Banca Generali said on Friday its net profit rose 76 percent to 129.2 million euros ($169.03 million), and proposed a dividend of 0.90 euros per share.

Total assets under management were 26.2 billion euros at the end of last year, up 12 percent.

It said that net inflows for January and February were a total of 410 million euros, a growth rate of nearly twice the average of the previous months. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Steve Jewkes)

