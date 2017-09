MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Asset manager Banca Generali raised on Thursday its full year target for net inflows to 2 billion euros ($2.78 billion) from a previous guidance of 1.6 billion euros, it said in a slide.

In 2013 net inflows were 2.26 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Francesca Landini)