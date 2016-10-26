FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Mediolanum CEO says unaffected by ECB decision on Fininvest stake
October 26, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 10 months ago

Banca Mediolanum CEO says unaffected by ECB decision on Fininvest stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's decision to oppose holding company Fininvest owning a significant stake in Banca Mediolanum has no impact on the asset gatherer, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"It's a bit of a surprise ... but there is no change for our clients, the bank's capital position remains intact because this does not affect its assets or its management," Massimo Doris told Reuters.

In October 2014, the Bank of Italy ordered Fininvest, the holding which owns 30 percent of Banca Mediolanum, to sell a stake of just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer considered fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company after being convicted for tax fraud.

However, an Italian appeals court later ruled in favour of Fininvest's request to cancel the forced sale. (Reporting Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
