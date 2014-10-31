FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Monte Paschi Chairman sentenced to jail in derivatives case
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Technology
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

Former Monte Paschi Chairman sentenced to jail in derivatives case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Oct 31 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Friday sentenced former Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chairman Giuseppe Mussari to three years and six months in jail for misleading regulators in relation to a 2009 derivative trade with Nomura that prosecutors say was used to conceal losses.

The court in the city of Siena, where Italy’s third-biggest bank is based, also sentenced former Chief Executive Antonio Vigni to the same jail term.

Defence lawyers had asked the court to fully acquit both, while prosecutors asked for a 7 year jail sentence for Mussari and 6 years for Vigni.

Monte dei Paschi, which carried out a 5-billion euro capital increase in June to help pay back state aid, has come under renewed pressure after failing to pass a Europe-wide banking review and must now plug a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital shortfall. (1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.