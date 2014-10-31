Former Monte Paschi Chairman sentenced to jail in derivatives case

SIENA, Italy, Oct 31 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Friday sentenced former Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chairman Giuseppe Mussari to three years and six months in jail for misleading regulators in relation to a 2009 derivative trade with Nomura that prosecutors say was used to conceal losses.

The court in the city of Siena, where Italy’s third-biggest bank is based, also sentenced former Chief Executive Antonio Vigni to the same jail term.

Defence lawyers had asked the court to fully acquit both, while prosecutors asked for a 7 year jail sentence for Mussari and 6 years for Vigni.

Monte dei Paschi, which carried out a 5-billion euro capital increase in June to help pay back state aid, has come under renewed pressure after failing to pass a Europe-wide banking review and must now plug a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital shortfall. (1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)