Monte dei Paschi to repay bulk of state aid after cash call
June 30, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 3 years ago

Monte dei Paschi to repay bulk of state aid after cash call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena plans to reimburse on Tuesday 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion) of state aid plus interest with parts of the proceeds of a 5-billion-euro capital increase completed last week, it said on Monday.

The bank, Italy’s third-largest by number of branches, was rescued by the state through 4.1 billion euros of state aid in the form of special loans after being hit by the euro zone crisis and a derivatives scandal. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
